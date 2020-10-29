Harris target of more misinformation than Pence, data shows

CHICAGO (AP) — New data shows that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is at the center of Twitter misinformation far more often than the white men who campaigned for the same job. The report from media intelligence firm Zignal Labs shows that claims that challenge Harris’ eligibility to serve as president, question her Black heritage or allege she used romantic relationships have swirled online, making up more than 4% of the conversation about her on Twitter. Meanwhile, the data shows that misinformation about Republican Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, makes up less than 1% of the Twitter chatter.