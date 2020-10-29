How does the coronavirus affect the heart?

Even though it’s known as a respiratory virus, doctors believe the coronavirus can directly infect the heart muscle and cause other problems leading to heart damage. In some people, as COVID-19 decreases lung function, it may deprive the heart of adequate oxygen. Sometimes it causes an overwhelming inflammatory reaction that taxes the heart as the body tries to fight off the infection. The virus can also invade blood vessels or cause inflammation within them, leading to blood clots that can cause heart attacks. Evidence suggests that heart involvement has occurred in at least 25% of hospitalized coronavirus patients.