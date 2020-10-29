Hundreds of shelter dogs, cats flown across the Pacific

HONOLULU (AP) — Hundreds of dogs and cats from overcrowded Hawaii shelters are headed to less crowded facilities on the U.S. mainland. Organizers says the chartered flight carrying more than 600 animals is the largest pet rescue flight. The furry friends arrived in Seattle Thursday morning on a chartered Hercules C-130 plane. The rescue flight was necessary because the coronavirus pandemic has led to overcrowding in Hawaii pet shelters. Many people are no longer able to afford their pets because of pandemic-related economic struggles in Hawaii.