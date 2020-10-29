Judge declines to halt COVID-related eviction moratorium

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta has declined to put on hold a Trump administration directive that halts the eviction of certain renters through the end of the year in an effort to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. The moratorium was issued last month by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individual property owners from four states and a trade association filed a lawsuit challenging the order. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee found that the public interest in stopping the spread of COVID-19 is not outweighed by the alleged economic harm to the property owners.