Justice bets on economic promises in race against Salango

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is running for reelection amid a flurry of announcements this month about fixing roads and bringing jobs to the state. Democratic nominee Ben Salango says they are empty election-year promises. Justice is banking on television ads and his alliance with President Donald Trump to secure a second and last term in office. Salango admits that the challenge of campaigning and gaining name recognition during a pandemic is formidable. Justice is a billionaire with businesses in coal and other sectors. He has been dogged by lawsuits levied against his personal companies over his first term.