Missing 77-year-old man from Buchanan County, Virginia

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA)- The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to be on the lookout for 77-year-old Eugene "Pete" Childress. Mr. Childress left his home in the Slate Creek area of Buchanan County this morning. He was last seen this afternoon in Chapmanville, West Virginia.

Mr. Childress is is driving a 2011 white GMC Terrain with Virginia plate VMM 5090.

Pictured is a vehicle similar to the one Mr. Childress is driving.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Childress, please call The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 276-935-2313.