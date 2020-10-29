Nagorno-Karabakh fighting grinds on amid more peace talks

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is grinding on for a fifth week as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan prepare for more talks on a peaceful settlement. Separatist authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh accused Azerbaijani forces on Thursday of targeting the region’s capital and two towns with a devastating Soviet-designed rocket system intended to ravage wide areas. Officials said civilians were killed and wounded. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry accused Armenian forces of shelling the Terter, Goranboy and Barda regions of Azerbaijan. A presidential advisor says a civilian died. Azerbaijan also reported downing two Armenian Su-25 warplanes, a claim Armenian officials rejected. The fighting began Sept. 27 and has involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones.