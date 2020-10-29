No. 15 Tar Heels, Virginia to meet at Scott Stadium

History could be altered when No. 15 North Carolina visits Virginia. The Tar Heels have lost three in a row against the Cavaliers, and coach Mack Brown is 3-8 against them in his career. But this year’s UNC team averages nearly 38 points per game and features an elite quarterback in Sam Howell and two running backs averaging more than 110 yards per game. Virginia has done well against the run, but is struggling because of slow starts. The Cavaliers have been outscored 55-10 in the first quarter.