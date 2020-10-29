No. 15 UNC, struggling Virginia to meet for 125th time

One of the oldest rivalries in college football will be renewed at Virginia when the Cavaliers face No. 15 North Carolina in their 125th meeting. The Tar Heels are flying high and averaging 37.8 points, but Virginia has won the last three meetings and has an 8-3 record in its history against UNC under coach Mack Brown. The Cavaliers are the defending Coastal Division champions but have lost four in a row and have had trouble getting off to good starts. They haven’t scored first in a game yet this season and have been outscored 55-10 in the first quarter.