NYC mayor mum on review of proposed Mets sale to Steve Cohen

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deflected questions Thursday about whether he wants to block the sale of the New York Mets to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. Asked about the proposed sale at a news briefing, de Blasio said the city law department is legally obligated to review the sale because Citi Field, where the Mets play, is on city land. A provision in the city’s lease agreement says any new owner of the team cannot have a felony conviction. Cohen’s former company pleaded guilty in an insider trading case in 2014 and paid $1.8 billion in fines. Cohen himself was not charged in that case.