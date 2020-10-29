Pelosi wants ‘big’ health care, infrastructure push in 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is preparing a 2021 legislative agenda with what she’s calling two “great, big initiatives.” Expanding health care access and rebuilding American infrastructure are two longtime Democratic priorities that are taking on fresh urgency in the COVID-19 crisis. Pelosi is mapping out the agenda as House Democrats are expected to retain majority control in Tuesday’s election. She tells The Associated Press in an interview that the proposals “fit comfortably” with Joe Biden’s presidential platform. Pelosi’s priorities have stalled before in the GOP-run Senate. But she’s hopeful bipartisanship can prevail. She says the proposals would help rescue the country “from a pandemic, from an economic downturn.”