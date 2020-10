CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Irish of Charleston Catholic swept the Class A-AA Region 3 championships on the pitch Thursday night.

The girls defeated Bluefield 8-0. The Lady Beavers finish their historic season with a record of 7-5-1.

In the nightcap, the boys held off PikeView in a monsoon, 5-0. The Panthers season their 2020 campaign come to a close with a mark of 11-4-0.