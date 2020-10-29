Polish president takes step back on abortion amid protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has partially broken ranks with his country’s conservative leadership and said he thinks women should have the right to abortion when they are carrying fetuses with fatal birth defects. The view Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed during a radio interview on Thursday runs counter to the one held by senior politicians who pushed successfully for a court ruling that bans all abortions due to congenital abnormalities. Duda initially welcomed the ruling, which has led to a week of street protests. The president said he still favors outlawing abortion in cases of fetuses with Down syndrome. He called for a new law to distinguish between fatal and non-fatal defects.