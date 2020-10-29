UK Labour leader says anti-Semitism brings shame on party

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s equalities watchdog says the opposition Labour Party failed to stamp out anti-Semitism and committed “unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination” against members of the Jewish community. The Equality and Human Rights Commission found “significant failings” and a “lack of leadership” in how the left-of-center party handled allegations of anti-Semitism among its members. Labour has been grappling with claims that anti-Semitism was allowed to fester under the 2015-2019 leadership of Jeremy Corbyn. He was suspended by the party Thursday after he accused his opponents of exaggerating the problem for political reasons. Current Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was a “day of shame” for the party and there would be “no more denials or excuses.”