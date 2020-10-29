Rivera Strong: Washington in hunt, rallying around its coach

Ron Rivera may be done with scheduled treatments for skin cancer. He’s far from done inspiring players in his first season as Washington’s coach. Rivera’s cancer battle has defined the start of the season for Washington. The 58-year-old didn’t miss a single game and only some practice time while undergoing treatment. That toughness has rubbed off on players and given them extra motivation. Washington is 2-5 at its bye week but can consider itself in a playoff race because of the sorry state of the NFC East. Rivera saw the opportunity to win the division and can now turn his full attention to making it happen.