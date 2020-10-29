Romo’s $4.75 million option declined by Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins declined a $4.75 million option on right-hander Sergio Romo, who gets a $250,00 buyout and became a free agent. The 37-year-old was 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and five saves in 24 games during his second season with Minnesota. He struck out 23 and walked seven in 20 innings. Romo is a 13-year big league veteran with San Francisco, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay, Miami and Minnesota. He was an All-Star in 2013.