Russia delegation calls for conference on refugees in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad has met with a high-level Russian delegation advocating for jointly hosting an international conference on refugees in the capital Damascus next month. Western nations and many of the more than 5.6 million Syrian refugees are against an international conference on the return of refugees and displaced prior to a political resolution to the 9-year-old war. Another 6 million Syrians have been displaced inside the country. A U.N.-facilitated political process has been stuck for months and many Western countries blame the Assad government for blocking progress. Many Syrians and Western observers believe conditions in Syria are not ripe for the mass return of refugees who escaped the war.