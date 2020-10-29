‘Schoology’ training being held for parents and guardians in need of help with students learning

BLUEFIELD, WV- A "Schoology" training session is coming up next week in Bluefield, West Virginia.

It's for parents and guardians whose children are learning virtually. There will be a total of four sessions. Two of the sessions will be on Monday, November 2nd, and the other 2 will be on Thursday, November 5th.

Space is limited, and the sessions will be done on a first come, first serve basis with 15 people allowed per session.

The training's are being put together by the John Stewart United Methodist Church's Education Ministry.

"I was very concerned about what's happening with our kids, especially as they go online. There's not enough training that has been done with the parents and the grandparents. So I had an opportunity to talk to people who are right in the midst of it and they are struggling their kids are struggling, they want to help but they are afraid of computers so we really need to help them get rid of that fear and give them the basics so they can help their kids," Dr. William White said.

If you'd like to attend, you must wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced.

If you would like to register for one of the four sessions, contact Dr. White at 304-952-3279 or email him at wwhite@yourblackparachute.com.

Session one: Monday, November 2nd- 10 am until 11 am.

Session two: Monday, November 2nd- 3 pm until 4 pm.

Session three: Thursday, November 5th- 10 am until 11 am.

Session four: Thursday, November 5th 3 pm until 4 pm.