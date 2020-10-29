 Skip to Content

Secret graves holding 59 bodies in Mexico were in a town

1:13 pm National news from the Associated Press

SALVATIERRA, Mexico (AP) — Search teams continue excavating a site in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato where in the past week they have found 59 bodies in clandestine graves. Especially striking about this discovery, but also a testament to the level of fear, is that the site is in the town of Salvatierra, not a wooded area out in the countryside. The head of the official National Search Commission, Karla Quintana, said Thursday in an interview with W Radio that people had to have known that bodies were being disposed of there. Quintana said the tip came about two weeks ago from relatives looking for missing loved ones.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content