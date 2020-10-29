 Skip to Content

Section of Interstate 70, closed since February, to reopen

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says a westbound lane of Interstate 70 through Wheeling is set to reopen no later than Monday. A section of the highway has been closed since February as crews worked on the I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County. Motorists have been required to exit the interstate and take a detour through the city. The Intelligencer Wheeling News Register reports Justice made the announcement Wednesday during a visit to Heritage Port. A Division of Highways engineer said officials hope to reopen the Mount DeChantal Bridge section of the highway on Friday, but rain could delay the move to Monday.

