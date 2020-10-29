Soggy morning commute with poor visibility expected

The morning commute is definitely a messy one this morning. Take your time on the roadways and not a bad idea to leave a few minutes earlier.

Heavy downpours will lead to ponding on the roadways along with poor visibility. Patchy fog is working in and will linger into the early afternoon. Showers are most widespread during the morning.

During the later afternoon, showers will start to lighten up and become more scattered.

Rainfall totals throughout today will be 1-3 inches with most models hinting around 2 inches for the majority of the area.

We are under an Excessive Rainfall Outlook indicating that flooding is a possibility today!

Temperatures to start are in the lower 60s and our highs will be in the mid-upper 60s and lower 70s for the lower elevations. Along with the heavy rainfall from Zeta and the low pressure system heading our way we can also expect another weather threat of strong winds.

Wind gusts today will be anywhere from 25 MPH to 40 MPH plus. Power outages and downed trees are possible throughout the day. Overnight winds will still be strong with gusts around 25 MPH.

Showers will be scattered overnight. Expect cooler air to rush in starting tonight. Lows will fall into the 40s and upper 30s. Winds change direction tomorrow and come out of the northwest. Not much warming will happen as highs will only be in the 40s and lower 50s on Friday.

Expect rain to start to fizzle out throughout tomorrow afternoon. If any moisture is present still after sunset (mainly looking at the higher elevations) we could see a transition from light rain to mixing/snow flurries. Clear skies form Friday night with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Winds will calm down overnight Friday allowing widespread frost to form on Saturday morning. Halloween will be dry, but cool!

