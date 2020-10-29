Tamarack temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns

RALEIGH COUNTY (WVVA) -- Tamarack is temporarily closing its doors 'out of an abundance of caution' after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, the West Virginia Parkways Authority announced Thursday.

Tamarack will undergo a deep cleaning and will reopen when it is safe to do so, according to officials. A reopening date will be announced when determined.

“Closing for a short period of time while we follow the proper sanitization procedures at Tamarack is the best thing for the safety and well-being of all West Virginians and all travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike,” said Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority, which manages Tamarack. “We will continue to follow all guidelines issued by the State and the CDC, and will work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate the public’s understanding and look forward to serving all of our guests when we reopen.”

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.