Tech giants report mixed results despite bright outlook

Five technology giants reported mixed earnings results Thursday, a sign of varying fortunes as they try to rebound from an pandemic-related economic slowdown earlier this year. While all five — Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook, Apple and Twitter — exceeded analyst expectations, gloomy forecasts and other uncertainties led to share-price declines for all but Alphabet in after-market trading. The results come a day after the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter testified before the Senate Commerce Committee, rebuffing accusations of anti-conservative bias and promising to aggressively defend their platforms from being used to sow chaos in next week’s election.