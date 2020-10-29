The University of Pittsburgh acquires August Wilson trove

NEW YORK (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh has acquired the archive of the late playwright and Pittsburgh native son August Wilson, a trove that contains recordings, letters, artwork, poetry, unpublished work and notebooks. The university said Thursday that the August Wilson Archive will reside in a state-of-the-art home in Hillman Library’s renovated Archives & Special Collections.. Processing the collection — more than 450 boxes of materials — will start in early 2021. Highlights of the archive include hundreds of writing tablets and notebooks which contain drafts of dialogue, poetry, artwork and other writing. Wilson died in October 2005 at the age of 60.