FAYETTE CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - Kris Warner, the West Virginia State Director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is visiting Fayette County tomorrow.

Director Warner will announce a USDA investment that will benefit the County tomorrow, Friday, October 30th at 1:00 p.m.

The ceremony is being held at the New Roots Community Farm, 167 Wolf Creek Road in Fayetteville.

