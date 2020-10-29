U.S. OKs extradition of 2 nabbed in ex-Nissan boss’ escape

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers say the U.S. State Department has agreed to turn over to Japan two American men accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country. A federal judge intervened to block the immediate removal of Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, letting them stay in Massachusetts while she reviews an emergency petition filed by their lawyers. Their attorneys say they are seeking reconsideration of the decision within the State Department and at the White House. The State Department declined to comment. The Taylors have been in a Massachusetts jail since their May arrest.