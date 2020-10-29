West Virginia State University Extension Service to offer online program to teach landowners on invasive species

INSTITUTE, W. Va. (WVVA) - Landowners and others interested in identifying invasive species and learning how to control said species in the Mountain State can attend an online program on the subject.

West Virginia State University Extension Service will be hosting the program from 2 PM to 4 PM on November 17th.

The event is free to attend and will take place on Zoom.

Rebekah Wallace of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia will provide information on reporting invasive species.

Participants of the online program will learn which species to be aware of in the Mountain State and what state and federal resources are available for control and cost sharing.