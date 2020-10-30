 Skip to Content

2 men die in head-on crash after 1 strikes large pig in road

New
2:08 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Two men died from injuries they suffered when their vehicles collided head-on after one of them struck a large pig in northern Indiana. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder says 47-year-old Jeremy Aubrey of Logansport and 44-year-old Shane Saunders of Lucerne died after the crash about 7:30 p.m. Thursday just north of Logansport. The sheriff says Aubrey was driving a pickup truck when he struck a large pig in the road and veered to the left into the path of Saunders’ SUV. Both men were pronounced dead at hospitals.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content