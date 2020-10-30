2 plead guilty in Georgia case of 2 buried children

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (AP) — Two people have pleaded guilty to murder charges in the deaths of two teenage siblings found buried behind their Georgia home nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said during a Friday court hearing in Effingham County that the stepmother of victims Mary Frances Crocker and Elwyn John Crocker Jr. and her mother’s boyfriend both pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against three other defendants. The plea deal allows the stepmother, Candice Crocker, to avoid the death penalty. Assistant District Attorney Brian Deal says Crocker agreed to a sentence of life without parole. Authorities say both teens had been beaten, starved and kept in a dog crate before they died. Their bodies were discovered in December 2018.