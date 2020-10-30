735 acres of ancestral land returned to Penobscot Nation

ORONO, Maine (AP) — The private foundation that donated land for the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine has returned 735 acres of land to the Penobscot Nation. The transfer from Elliotsville Foundation was announced Friday. The land is located between two parcels of land already owned by the Penobscots to the west of the town of Brownsville. The land includes the headwaters of the Pleasant River, an important tributary to the Penobscot River, which is sacred to the tribe.