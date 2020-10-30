Alexandria City Public Schools revises contract with police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Alexandria City Public Schools in northern Virginia is overhauling its contract with police in an effort to bring more accountability and equity to the district. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the changes are being made amid a national debate over racism in American policing. The contract requires the gathering of disciplinary and policing data, which will be broken down by factors that include race and disability. The contract also clarifies student rights. It declares that children cannot be questioned by school-assigned police until and unless their parent or guardian has been informed. The new contract was approved Thursday by the school board. Alexandria serves roughly 16,000 students