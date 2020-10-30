Biden takes case against Trump to COVID ground zero in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden is bringing his case against President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus to one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic. Iowa has long had one of the nation’s highest rates of infections. It’s again experiencing a spike similar to those hitting dozens of states nationwide. The public health and economic crises resulting from the pandemic are part of why Democrats see an opening in a state that Trump won by nearly 10 points in 2016. Iowa was once seen as a long shot for the party. Biden says Trump is “waving the white flag” and has “surrendered to the virus.”