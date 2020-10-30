Chilly and dry for Halloween, snowflakes possible for some on Sunday

Cold high pressure will be taking over as we head the first part of the weekend. Winds should gradually calm, and we should gradually clear out tonight. Low temps tonight should fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Widespread frost will be possible in many spots tonight. Turn the heat up!

Saturday looks dry and sunny, with cool high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s for most. As of now, Halloween evening is looking dry for any festivities, just chilly! Lows Saturday night should fall into the mid 30s to low 40s.

A cold front looks to slide into our area on Sunday, bringing us a few scattered rain showers throughout the day, especially during the afternoon. Behind this front, another surge of cold air will arrive, and temperatures will bottom out in the 20s Sunday night.

Not everyone will see them, but with just enough moisture left behind the departing front Sunday night, a few snowflakes will be possible at high elevations (mainly above 3500 ft), and especially across Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

Temps look to gradually rise into next week again...