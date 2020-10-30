Conspiracy theory QAnon bubbles into tossup Utah House race

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The conspiracy theory QAnon this week bubbled into the forefront in a competitive race for a suburban Utah swing congressional district. It’s another sign of how the baseless theory has diffused into mainstream politics. Republican Burgess Owens has now come under scrutiny three times for media appearances linked to QAnon. But that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a serious threat to first-term Democratic incumbent Ben McAdams. Owens has said he doesn’t know what QAnon is and that his appearances on QAnon-supporting online programs are just part of campaigning to get his conservative message out.