Continued funding allows Tazewell Co. high school seniors to attend SVCC for free

TAZEWELL CO., Va. (WVVA) - Southwest Virginia Community College announces that all 2020 Tazewell County high school graduates can attend tuition-free.

Funding is available thanks to the partnership between Mrs. Priscilla McCall, trustee of the estate of Sam G. McCall Jr., and the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.

Students graduating from private schools, home schools, or receiving their GED with at least a 2.0 GPA are eligible.

The scholarship is intended to cover any tuition and fees that are remaining after federal funding or other financial aid. Students will need to enroll in at least six credit hours each semester and are encouraged to take 12 or more hours. Participation in the College's "Eagle Project" Days of Service will also be required. While the cost of books is not included, many students qualify for scholarships that can cover this cost.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Tommy Wright, President of Southwest Virginia Community College stated that "Last year, we had 67 students in the fall and 53 students in the spring that took advantage of this opportunity. We are thrilled that Mrs. McCall and the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors are continuing to support this important initiative."

“Providing this opportunity to students who would otherwise be unable to achieve their goal of attaining a degree is truly a remarkable gift that has lasting effects on both the students and our communities and we are grateful for the McCall Family and Tazewell County for their continued commitment to this initiative,” Susan Lowe, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Southwest Virginia Community College, commented.

For more details about this program or to register to attend Southwest Virginia Community College, please visit sw.edu or call 276-964-7724.