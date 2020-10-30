ELECTION PREVIEW: Fayette County Sheriff race

There are two people running for sheriff in fayette county, Incumbent mike Fridley and his challenger, chuck miller.

If elected both say the key thing to focus on is the two pronged issue of the drug epidemic.

First zeroing in on the trafficking to the mountain state.

"Trafficking of drugs through our county and the illegal stealing of property, personal property, a dealing with that in a timely matter is number two and then the communities on the outlining of the county that haven't had coverage they need that kind of coverage that they haven't gotten. And that's one of the big things what we've got to work on," said Fayette County Sheriff Candidate Chuck Miller.

"Of course arrest the people that's bringing this poison into our county, from different areas from out of state and stuff, which we have. Making arrests, selling their properties if they own properties, so better people can come into the area," said incumbent sheriff Mike Fridley.

The second prong in the fight against drugs is proposed in the form of sustainable and successful rehabilitation programs.

"And then two-fold the biggest thing is, is getting people help that want help and need the help...It's one big team effort and we've really prove ourselves and i just want another term to get more done," Fridley said.

"We've got to start at the top. And also we've got to work on getting these people rehab and rehabilitation and other services to help this.. stop the vicious cycle and that's what we have right now," Miller said.

We asked both candidates why they should be the voter's choice for sheriff.

"I love the county I live here I grew up here my families here and I love it and i just want to make our home a safe clean place to live," Miller said.

"And again i'm not a politician, i just want to do a good job at my job. I care about my employees and the citizens of fayette county. And so let's just keep fayette county moving forward," Fridley said.

Voters will head to the polls to make their choice for fayette county sheriff November 3rd.