ELECTION PREVIEW: WV U.S. Senate Race

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - WVVA's election previews continues with the U.S. Senate race in West Virginia.

Republican incumbent Shelley Moore Capito faces off with Democratic challenger Paula Jean Swearengin.

Sen. Capito seeks re-election after serving one term representing West Virginia in the U.S. Senate. Her opponent, Swearengin, has worked as a community activist over the years.

Sen. Capito says the top issue facing West Virginians is good jobs, adding that there needs to be policies in place to strengthen the workforce. WVVA asked her to name two other issues facing voters this election.

"Two, I think is connectivity. We don't have broadband. my 'Capito Connect' (program) talks about that a lot, and three would be health issues, which the opioid epidemic would be a part of that as well," said Capito.

Swearengin says the top issues facing West Virginia voters are: economic diversity, including more support for small businesses, the addiction crisis, including a need for long term recovery centers and good healthcare for West Virginians, including Medicare for everyone.

"The bulk of our state is elderly. We have a lot of sick folks across our state and because of coal mining, We have to deal with black lung disease, cardiovascular disease, a lot of folks have asthma," said Swearengin.

As for the solution to these issues, Sen. Capito says her experience in the U.S. Senate has already helped her work on these issues. West Virginias's Junior Senator is a member of several committees, including appropriations.

She says since 2015, she's worked on the issues of good jobs, broadband access, and the opioid crisis. She's done so by helping funnel federal dollars into the state for local communities.

"I was able to get the funds for opioid treatments doubled for West Virginia. In terms of 'Capito Connect,' I've led the effort throughout the state to expand (federal dollars) to expand broadband to every corner to our state," said Sen. Capito.

Swearengin says to solve the health care crisis, she would co-sponsor Medicare for all and draft legislation to bring more economic diversity into the state. She also supports investing in the 'Reclaim Act,' which would help revitalize economies in coal communities.

"That would create jobs just cleaning abandoned mines across the state and making sure people in the northern panhandle aren't suffering and we really investing in our communities and we just need people who are going to fight for federal funding and state funding into our state for economic diversity," said Swearengin.

WVVA also asked both women 'what sets you apart from your opponent?' Sen. Capito says she's traveled all across the state, listened to peoples' problems and then fought to find solutions.

"I think I have established a reputation of someone that listens and someone that delivers, and I think we want to see that progress continue, and I think that distinguishes me very much," said Sen. Capito.

As for Swearengin, she says she's not a "polished politician" adding that she works with "ordinary people" like herself to make West Virginia a better state for everyone.

"I'm a mother and grandmother. I would cut my leg off for my grandchild and my chidlren, and I'm ready to fight for every child in this state and across this country to make sure that future generations in West Virginia can survive," said Swearengin.

Early voting is underway now through Saturday. Voters will decide on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 3.