Enfinger wins Martinsville to race for Truck Series title

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Grant Enfinger raced his way into the Truck Series championship round with a victory Friday night at Martinsville Speedway. Enfinger entered the race in a must-win situation after an engine issue last week at Texas dropped him to sixth in the standings. He overcame 11 cautions and won a two-lap push to the finish for his fourth victory of the season. Enfinger will race for the championship next week at Phoenix against Shelden Creed, Brett Moffitt, and Zane Smith, who finished third to claim the final slot in the title race. Defending champion Matt Crafton was eliminated.