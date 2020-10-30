Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Berkeley Springs 27, Ripley 7
Bridgeport 42, Huntington 21
Clay County 24, Grafton 8
Clay-Battelle 44, Montcalm 16
Fairmont Senior 40, Elkins 20
Herbert Hoover 31, Doddridge County 14
Keyser 53, John Marshall 21
Lincoln 46, Philip Barbour 7
Madonna 30, Vienna Mathews, Ohio 0
Morgantown 69, University 15
Nicholas County 46, Meadow Bridge 14
Oak Hill 22, Woodrow Wilson 14
Parkersburg 37, Jefferson 20
Petersburg def. Tucker County, forfeit
Point Pleasant 10, Winfield 0
Princeton 56, Greenbrier East 14
Ravenswood 47, Webster County 6
Robert C. Byrd 30, North Marion 17
Sissonville 34, St. Albans 20
South Charleston 56, Riverside 8
St. Marys 55, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 20
Trinity 14, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 10
Tygarts Valley 33, Pocahontas County 14
Washington 42, Hampshire 7
Wheeling Central 33, Williamstown 14
Wheeling Park 50, Parkersburg South 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/