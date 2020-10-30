 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:59 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Berkeley Springs 27, Ripley 7

Bridgeport 42, Huntington 21

Clay County 24, Grafton 8

Clay-Battelle 44, Montcalm 16

Fairmont Senior 40, Elkins 20

Herbert Hoover 31, Doddridge County 14

Keyser 53, John Marshall 21

Lincoln 46, Philip Barbour 7

Madonna 30, Vienna Mathews, Ohio 0

Morgantown 69, University 15

Nicholas County 46, Meadow Bridge 14

Oak Hill 22, Woodrow Wilson 14

Parkersburg 37, Jefferson 20

Petersburg def. Tucker County, forfeit

Point Pleasant 10, Winfield 0

Princeton 56, Greenbrier East 14

Ravenswood 47, Webster County 6

Robert C. Byrd 30, North Marion 17

Sissonville 34, St. Albans 20

South Charleston 56, Riverside 8

St. Marys 55, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 20

Trinity 14, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 10

Tygarts Valley 33, Pocahontas County 14

Washington 42, Hampshire 7

Wheeling Central 33, Williamstown 14

Wheeling Park 50, Parkersburg South 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

