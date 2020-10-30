Gov. Northam approves VHSL ‘Championhip +1’ athletics plan

(WVVA) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed an amendment to Executive Order 67, which approves VHSL's "Championship +1" plan laid out earlier this year.

"Keeping our student athletes safe is critical during this pandemic," Governor Northam said. "I know I join many parents in looking forward to the safe return of school sports."

"This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. "Billy" Haun said. "We appreciate the time, effort and input staff received while preparing this document."

The VHSL has also released "Guidelines for Return to Participation", which layout guidelines to increase the safety of players, coaches and personnel. The emphasis remains on social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, mask protocols and transportation safety.

Off-season workouts will be allowed to continue under Phase 3 guidelines already established by the VHSL.

Winter sports can begin, officially, on December 7. Attendance at indoor events will be limited to 50% capacity or 250 individuals -- whichever is less.