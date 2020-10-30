Landslide in El Salvador kills 9 people; 35 others missing

NEJAPA, El SALVADOR - Nine people have been killed and 35 are missing after a landslide caused by torrential rains occurred outside of San Salvador on Thursday.

The slide occurred Thursday night when the ground from the upper part of the San Salvador volcano began to slide due to the rainfall, causing the ground to sweep up trees and homes along a nearly 2 mile course.

The landslide was about 12 miles north of San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador.

Civil Defense Director William Hernandez said Friday approximately 40 homes had been destroyed.

Hernandez said dozens of people were moved from the area to a church.

President Nayib Bukele mobilized the army to help in the search and rescue operation.