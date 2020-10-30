Local chairman recognized for helping children who have suffered abuse

MERCER CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. House Judiciary Chairman John Shott of Mercer County received the Legislator With Courage Award from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) for his commitment to the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) movement in the state.

Due to COVID-19, the ceremony was transformed into a digital experience on social media.

According to West Virginia Child Advocacy Network, "From keeping children safe, supporting the CAC model and the multidisciplinary investigative teams, holding offenders accountable, and supporting child abuse prevention initiatives, Shott has continuously kept children as a core focus of his legislative priorities. His efforts over the past several years have made a marked difference for child abuse survivors in the Mountain State."

Shott has served as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates from Mercer County for over a decade.

He most recently served as the House Judiciary Committee Chairman and is a member of the Banking & Insurance Committee, House Rules Committee, Industry & Labor Committee, and Technology & Infrastructure Committee.

Shott is not seeking reelection in 2020.

The One With Courage awards celebrate each honoree and their personal story with a special focus on their position and role in child advocacy in West Virginia.

“Chairman Shott has shown tremendous leadership in spearheading legislation to protect children in our state,” said Kate Flack, Chief Executive Officer of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network. “We are pleased that he has taken a genuine interest and passion for kids and are honored to award him.”

For more information about the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network, please visit www.wvcan.org.