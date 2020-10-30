Local college Selected to Pilot Mike Rowe Works Certification

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Wytheville Community College (WCC) was recently selected to pilot a new National Coalition of Certifications Centers (NC3) certification program, Mike Rowe Works (MRW).

MRW is based on the S.W.E.A.T. Pledge (Skill and Work Ethic Aren’t Taboo) by Mike Rowe, from the popular TV show “Dirty Jobs.”

The first group of students completed the certification course this October as part of their work in WCC’s Power Line Worker Training program.

WCC is one of only 20 training centers in the nation selected to participate in the MRW certification pilot, and one of two in Virginia.

The certification prepares students with soft skills that enable them to enter the workforce with the four pillars of professionalism: work ethic, personal responsibility, delayed gratification, and a positive attitude. Students that complete the certification are better equipped to succeed as workers who know how to communicate and are reliable, trainable, and collaborative.

“The Mike Rowe Works certification reinforces many of the skills that WCC already teaches individuals in our short-term training programs,” says Perry Hughes, Vice President of Workforce Development and Occupational Programs. “It gets people ready to work with the needed soft skills and attitude.”

Currently, the MRW certification is only offered as part of the Power Line Worker Training program, with the hope that once the pilot is complete it can be also offered as part of other short-term training programs, individually, or as corporate training for area business and industry.

For more information about workforce development, short-term training programs, customized training, or occupational programs at WCC, contact WCC Workforce Development at wfd@wcc.vccs.edu or (276)223-4763.