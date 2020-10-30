Magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece

ISTANBUL - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake has struck the Aegean Sea in-between the Greek island of Samos and the Turkish coast.

Some buildings collapsed in western Turkey as a result of the earthquake, and officials are saying at least six people have died and dozens more were injured.

Earthquake officials have said that a small tsunami struck the Seferisar district of the city of Imzir.

Of the four people who died in the city one person drowned.

The mayor said about 20 buildings collapsed in the city with a population of 4.5 million.

Local media showed people being pulled from the wreckage of a building.

On the Greek island of Samos, it was reported that four minor injuries were reported.

The magnitude 6.6 earthquake was centered in the Aegean Sea, located in-between Greece and Turkey, and was recorded at a depth of 16.5 kilometres (10.3 miles).