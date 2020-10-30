May feel a chill down your spine for Halloween weekend as cold air returns.

Rain showers will be lighter and more scattered throughout Friday. Heading into the evening we will notice showers start to taper off.

Cooler conditions are in store today all thanks to a northwesterly flow back behind the cold front that helped push Zeta out to sea. Highs will head into the 40s and lower 50s with low temperatures falling around freezing.

Winds will remain breezy throughout the day. Gusts will hit around 25-30 MPH. Winds should calm down during the overnight hours. Overnight clouds will continue to decrease leading to mostly clear skies by early morning. May wake up to some frost on Saturday morning. If any moisture is leftover after sunset tonight we could see in Pocahontas and western Greenbrier counties a transition from light rain to mixing/snow flurries.

Ghosts, witches, goblins and cooler air are in store for our Halloween. Temperatures for Halloween day will rise into the upper 40s and 50s with mostly sunny skies. May feel a chill down your spine this Halloween night as temperatures will fall into the 30s and lower 40s.

Reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends! Turn clocks back one hour on Sunday at 2AM.

A fast cold front heads into our area on Sunday providing some hit-or-miss showers. Our northern counties may witness on Sunday night a transition from rain into some winter precipitation. Temperatures on Sunday during the day will read in the upper 40s and 50s, but drop dramatically into the 20s during the night. Expect cooler conditions into the early parts of next week, but drier air hangs around for a bit.

Full forecast is on WVVA Today until 7AM!