McDonald’s cult classic, the McRib, is coming back

NEW YORK (AP) — McRib, the fast food sandwich that went viral before viral was a thing, is back.

For the first time in eight years, McDonald’s announced Friday that it was bringing its barbeque slathered sandwich with the cult following back nationwide starting Dec. 2.

The McRib is an elusive prize for adherents, who scour the internet for reports of its surfacing at limited locations.

There is even a website called the McRib Locator, created to spread the word about McDonald’s restaurants that are offering the boneless pork sandwich served with slivered onions and pickles on top.

McDonald’s is reintroducing the wildly popular sandwich nationally as the burger chain tries to regain its footing during the pandemic.