Mercer County Landfill to offer free tire disposal on Nov. 6th

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Landfill is sponsoring its Tire Disposal Day once again.

The event will happen on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Mercer County Landfill.

A maximum of 10 passenger tires per household will be accepted.

Look for trailer near the white building.

The address for the Mercer County Landfill is 749 Frontage Road, Princeton, WV.

PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE TIRES ON THE GROUND IF THE TRAILER IS CLOSED.