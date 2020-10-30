Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team partners with Gibbs, Toyota

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan expects to field a winning team when 23XI Racing begins NASCAR competition next season. The first step toward victory lane is a partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota. The formation of 23XI — pronounced twenty-three eleven — was completed in September but the final pieces weren’t confirmed until Friday. The team will get its cars and technical support from Gibbs, one of NASCAR’s top organizations. Mike Wheeler will be the crew chief and Hamlin said 23XI is already looking to expand to two cars in 2022.