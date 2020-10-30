Mother sues in police shooting, says son was left to die

CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of a Black 19-year-old who was fatally shot by a suburban Chicago police officer has filed a federal lawsuit saying officers did nothing to try to save her son’s life in the minutes before an ambulance arrived. Zharvellis Holmes filed the lawsuit Thursday. She says her son, Marcellis Stinnette, was unarmed and did nothing to provoke the officer who shot him last week. Her suit, which names two officers, the city of Waukegan and the police chief, contends that police let her son bleed to death in the more than eight minutes before an ambulance arrived.