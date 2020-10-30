Official: Rifle shell casings found at Breonna Taylor scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky attorney general’s office says two long-rifle shell casings were found in and near Breonna Taylor’s apartment after a police drug raid that left her dead. It’s the first time these specific shell casings have been mentioned by authorities investigating Taylor’s death in March. One was found inside and the other outside Taylor’s apartment. The notice of the two shell casings was filed in former Officer Brett Hankison’s wanton endangerment case. Another officer at Taylor’s apartment that night was Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly. On Friday, Mattingly filed a counterclaim suit against Taylor’s boyfriend, who previously had sued the police department. Mattingly was shot in the leg by the boyfriend during the raid.